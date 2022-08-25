Pakistan’s interior minister Rana Sanaullah booked under terrorism charges
Web Desk
08:15 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
Pakistan’s interior minister Rana Sanaullah booked under terrorism charges
Source: File photo
Share

GUJRAT – Pakistan’s security chief Rana Sana Ullah was booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of a citizen in Gujrat.

The first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Daily Pakistan, was lodged with the Industrial Area Police Station, on Thursday, under the anti-terrorism act, and sections 353, 186, 189, and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR was lodged as the cops received a written complaint for lodging a case against the senior PML-N leader over making hate speeches, and inciting rebellion against the judiciary, police and administration.

The complainant, while citing a previous media talk of the interior minister, stated the latter threatened the judge with a view to judiciary members, civil service members, and administration so that they could not fulfill their duties and refrain from taking action.

The development comes days after Islamabad cops booked former Pakistani premier Imran Khan after the defiant politician vowed to take action against the head of police and a magistrate during a fiery speech in the capital.

Khan was however granted temporary protection from arrest earlier today by Islamabad’s anti-terrorism court.

More to follow...

More From This Category
Pakistan restores departmental sports to promote ...
07:52 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
China, US, other nations announce aid as fiercer ...
06:31 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
Top military brass reaffirms resolve to render ...
04:43 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
Pakistan likely to increase petrol prices by Rs20 ...
02:27 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
Zartaj Gul Wazir files complaint with Twitter ...
12:03 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
Shahbaz Gill files bail petition in sedition case
11:27 AM | 25 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nimra Bucha to star in Fawzia Mirza’s film 'Me, My Mom & Sharmila'
07:00 PM | 25 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr