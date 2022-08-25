Pakistan’s interior minister Rana Sanaullah booked under terrorism charges

GUJRAT – Pakistan’s security chief Rana Sana Ullah was booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of a citizen in Gujrat.

The first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Daily Pakistan, was lodged with the Industrial Area Police Station, on Thursday, under the anti-terrorism act, and sections 353, 186, 189, and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR was lodged as the cops received a written complaint for lodging a case against the senior PML-N leader over making hate speeches, and inciting rebellion against the judiciary, police and administration.

The complainant, while citing a previous media talk of the interior minister, stated the latter threatened the judge with a view to judiciary members, civil service members, and administration so that they could not fulfill their duties and refrain from taking action.

The development comes days after Islamabad cops booked former Pakistani premier Imran Khan after the defiant politician vowed to take action against the head of police and a magistrate during a fiery speech in the capital.

Khan was however granted temporary protection from arrest earlier today by Islamabad’s anti-terrorism court.

