Alia Bhatt falls prey to 'deepfake video' scandal

In the fresh wave of deepfake controversies after Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif, a manipulated video featuring Alia Bhatt is making rounds on social media.

The video, showcasing a girl adorned in a blue floral co-ord set with Alia's face seamlessly edited onto it, has ignited discussions on the ethical implications of artificial intelligence.

For the unversed, deepfake refers to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies to create highly realistic fake content, often in the form of videos or images, by superimposing or replacing existing facial features or other visual elements.

The clip raises questions about the potential misuse of technology, as Bhatt's face is superimposed onto another woman, emphasizing the need for vigilance in the digital realm. These occurrences underscore the urgency for heightened awareness and scrutiny regarding deepfake content, especially in the wake of the earlier viral clip featuring Rashmika Mandanna.

On the work front, Bhatt is currently filming for an action movie, 'Jigra', directed by Vasan Bala and co-produced by herself and Karan Johar.