Alia Bhatt raises temperature with new bold photos

Bollywood's hottest mama, Alia Bhatt, has blown away the internet with her latest Instagram post!

The Indian actress, who hails from the influential family of Bhatts and got married into another equally strong household of Kapoors with a legacy of generations of actors, does not depend on her connections rather her impeccable acting skills.

Bhatt, who was first criticised for being a nepo baby, defied all odds and became one of the leading actors in the country winning national and international level awards for her blockbuster films. But the Highway star's light doesn't only shine in the acting business, it also lights up Indian fashion industry!

The Student of the Year actress is a renowned fashion connoisseur who recently made her Met Gala debut — becoming one of the few crème de la crème of B-Town to grace Hollywood's elite event — but this time, Bhatt decided to revamp the fashion industry with her scintillating clicks for GQ magazine's event.

Clad in maroon colored short dress with a plunging V neckline, Bhatt raised the oomph factor with her curves and flawless makeup. The diva looked no less than a bronze goddess radiating elegance and luxury in her designer dress. The Gully Boy diva's choice of gold jewelry and bronzed makeup look elevated the look even more.