Alia Bhatt raises temperature with new bold photos

Bollywood's hottest mama, Alia Bhatt, has blown away the internet with her latest Instagram post!
The Indian actress, who hails from the influential family of Bhatts and got married into another equally strong household of Kapoors with a legacy of generations of actors, does not depend on her connections rather her impeccable acting skills.
Bhatt, who was first criticised for being a nepo baby, defied all odds and became one of the leading actors in the country winning national and international level awards for her blockbuster films. But the Highway star's light doesn't only shine in the acting business, it also lights up Indian fashion industry!
The Student of the Year actress is a renowned fashion connoisseur who recently made her Met Gala debut — becoming one of the few crème de la crème of B-Town to grace Hollywood's elite event — but this time, Bhatt decided to revamp the fashion industry with her scintillating clicks for GQ magazine's event.
Clad in maroon colored short dress with a plunging V neckline, Bhatt raised the oomph factor with her curves and flawless makeup. The diva looked no less than a bronze goddess radiating elegance and luxury in her designer dress. The Gully Boy diva's choice of gold jewelry and bronzed makeup look elevated the look even more.
Pakistani rupee advanced its positive momentum against US dollar in the open market on Friday amid positive economic indicators.
On Friday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 283.9 for buying and 287 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moves down to 77.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.5 for buying and 76.65 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.9
|287
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.95
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.25
|185.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.01
|767.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208.2
|210.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.12
|40.52
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.61
|36.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.5
|1.57
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.41
|935.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.33
|61.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.96
|174.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.8
|27.1
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.33
|749.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.25
|210.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.13
|325.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.13
|8.28
Gold prices decreased on Friday in line with the trend in the international market.
On Friday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs215,200, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,500.
Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,124, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,265.
In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Karachi
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Quetta
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Attock
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Multan
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
