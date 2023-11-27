Three killed, 16 injured as bus carrying PureLogic employees meets accident

Three employees of PureLogic, a custom software development company based in Lahore, lost their lives in an accident, which took place during the company's annual trip to northern areas on Saturday.

Sixteen others were injured in the horrific accident involving one of the buses transporting PureLogic employees from Kalam to Lahore. The PureLogic community is in shock after the tragedy.

Ozair Shahid Nagi, head of HR at PureLogic, sent his sympathies and prayers to the families affected by the accident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this devastating event," Nagi said in a statement. "We offer our sincere condolences and promise to be of assistance during this trying time."

Nagi said, "We ask that you remember and offer prayers for the families touched by this as well as our coworkers. We are all going through a tough moment, and your help is much appreciated."