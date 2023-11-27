Three killed, 16 injured as bus carrying PureLogic employees meets accident

Three employees of PureLogic, a custom software development company based in Lahore, lost their lives in an accident, which took place during the company's annual trip to northern areas on Saturday.
Sixteen others were injured in the horrific accident involving one of the buses transporting PureLogic employees from Kalam to Lahore. The PureLogic community is in shock after the tragedy.
Ozair Shahid Nagi, head of HR at PureLogic, sent his sympathies and prayers to the families affected by the accident.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this devastating event," Nagi said in a statement. "We offer our sincere condolences and promise to be of assistance during this trying time."
Nagi said, "We ask that you remember and offer prayers for the families touched by this as well as our coworkers. We are all going through a tough moment, and your help is much appreciated."
Pakistani rupee continues to show resistance against US dollar in the open market on Monday amid positive economic indicators.
On first working day of the week, the US dollar in open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.94.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.08
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher on Monday amid surge in global trend.
On Monday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,500 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,750 per tola.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs198,550, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189, 525 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs162,450.00 for 1 tola.
In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $2010 per ounce with incrrease of around $8.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
