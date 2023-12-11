HEC bans University of Lakki Marwat over violation of guidelines

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has banned the University of Lakki Marwat from granting new admissions or affiliations to students over violations of its guidelines.
The HEC issued an alert through its official account on microblogging site, X, announcing the ban on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa varsity.
The HEC said the ban has been imposed after observing some serious irregularities which affected the quality of education the students are receiving at the university.
"The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan, in its recent inspection of the University of Lakki Marwat, on September 21, 2023, has observed serious irregularities and flagrant violations/non-adherence of HEC’s guidelines/criteria/policies that are adversely affecting the quality of education being imparted by the University of Lakki Marwat,” the commission said in the notice.
The HEC said that it had completely banned the varsity from announcing fresh admissions and granting affiliations, and cautioned all the stakeholders from taking admissions with the institute.
Moreover, it publicly announced that there is a country-wide ban on granting of fresh affiliations by all public sector universities as well.
Pakistani rupee continues upward trajectory against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Monday.
On the first day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.
Euro is being quoted at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound GBP remains stable at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|285.95
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.82
|763.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.37
|36.72
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.14
|931.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.82
|61.42
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.33
|177.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.12
|26.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.71
|746.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.07
|78.77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.5
|327
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
Gold prices remained under pressure in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.
On Monday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,450.
Single tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,275, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189,260 and single tola of 18k gold rate is being traded at Rs162,225.
Globally, gold prices stands around $1996 per ounce, after dropping $8 on first working day of the week.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
