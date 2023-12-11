Search

HEC bans University of Lakki Marwat over violation of guidelines

Web Desk
10:33 PM | 11 Dec, 2023
The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has banned the University of Lakki Marwat from granting new admissions or affiliations to students over violations of its guidelines.

The HEC issued an alert through its official account on microblogging site, X, announcing the ban on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa varsity.

The HEC said the ban has been imposed after observing some serious irregularities which affected the quality of education the students are receiving at the university. 

"The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan, in its recent inspection of the University of Lakki Marwat, on September 21, 2023, has observed serious irregularities and flagrant violations/non-adherence of HEC’s guidelines/criteria/policies that are adversely affecting the quality of education being imparted by the University of Lakki Marwat,” the commission said in the notice.

The HEC said that it had completely banned the varsity from announcing fresh admissions and granting affiliations, and cautioned all the stakeholders from taking admissions with the institute.

Moreover, it publicly announced that there is a country-wide ban on granting of fresh affiliations by all public sector universities as well. 

