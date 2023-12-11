Search

Pakistan

Islamabad court admits Khawar Maneka's plea against Imran, Bushra's marriage

Web Desk
11:21 PM | 11 Dec, 2023
Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi on their nikah day
Source: File photo

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday declared the marriage case of former premier Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi admissible for hearing. 

The petitioner, Bushra's former husband Khawar Maneka, appeared before the court today. Maneka's counsel said that his client was informed of adultery. Civil Judge Qudratullah said that Maneka's statement is present and it does not mention any such act. 

The judge added that two witnesses are required along with the complainant in such cases and further asked if there is any medical evidence for the same.

The counsel replied that two witnesses are present if Maneka is included and hence, there is no need for a medical report. The judge however said that Maneka could not be the complainant and a witness in the case.  

He then prayed to the court to issue notices to Imran and Bushra in the case. After Maneka's lawyer concluded his arguments, the judge declared the case admissible for hearing and issued notices to the respondents. 

The court, issuing notices under Section 496-B, summoned both Imran and Bushra on December 14.

Maneka, who in a recent TV interview blamed the PTI chief for ruining his married life, had also submitted a statement to Islamabad East Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah under Section 200 (examination of the complainant) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

In the statement, he repeated the claims he had made in the interview as well as in his complaint against the couple.

He stated that Imran and Bushra were married on Jan 1, 2018, and attached a copy of the alleged nikkah documents with his complaint.

Maneka described their nikkah as “neither legal nor Islamic as it was solemnised without observing [the] iddat period and both of them established illicit relations with each other”.

Web Desk

08:44 AM | 11 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 11 December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; check currency rates

Pakistani rupee continues upward trajectory against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Monday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On the first day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.

Euro is being quoted at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound GBP remains stable at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.4 285.95 
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.82 763.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.37 36.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.14 931.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.82 61.42
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.33 177.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.12 26.42
Omani Riyal OMR 738.71 746.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.07 78.77
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.5 327
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here - 11 December 2023

Gold prices remained under pressure in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 11 December 2023

On Monday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,450.

Single tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,275, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189,260 and single tola of 18k gold rate is being traded at Rs162,225.

Globally, gold prices stands around $1996 per ounce, after dropping $8 on first working day of the week.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Karachi PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Islamabad PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Peshawar PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Quetta PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Sialkot PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Attock PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Gujranwala PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Jehlum PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Multan PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Bahawalpur PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Gujrat PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Nawabshah PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Chakwal PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Hyderabad PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Nowshehra PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Sargodha PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Faisalabad PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Mirpur PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460

