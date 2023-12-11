Kapil Sharma hosts spectacular mermaid-themed birthday party for daughter Anayra

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma, known for his uproarious humour, has carved a niche in the entertainment industry, skyrocketing to fame despite his non-filmy roots.

The comedy maestro behind 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and lead actor of films like Zwigato, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi is not just a comedian but a versatile actor. Beyond the limelight, Kapil enjoys a blissful family life. He is happily married to his college sweetheart Ginni Chatrath and has two adorable kids, Anayra and Trishaan.

Recently, on December 10, 2023, the Sharma household transformed into an underwater wonderland as Kapil and Ginni celebrated their daughter Anayra turning four. The couple hosted a mesmerizing mermaid-themed birthday bash, and the internet is buzzing with enchanting glimpses from the celebration.

From Kapil cradling his little mermaid to Anayra's adorable transformation into a sea princess, the party was a spectacle of cuteness. Anayra donned a green mermaid ensemble complete with pearls, frills and a cutesy hairband, and looked nothing short of magical.

The highlight? Anayra's cake-cutting ceremony featured a splendid three-tier mermaid-themed cake adorned with flowers, pearls and a whimsical mermaid caricature. Ginni and Kapil's mother joined in to help the little munchkin cut the cake, creating a heartwarming family moment.

Not to be outdone, the Sharma family's fashion game was on point. Kapil sported an ombre-hued shirt, Trishaan twinned with Dad in matching ensembles, and Ginni looked radiant in a coordinated outfit paired with a necklace and dewy makeup. Anayra, for her part, sparkled in a blue and purple sequin frock.

The birthday bash's dreamy decor transported guests to an underwater paradise, with mermaid-themed embellishments, pearls, seashells, starfish, and vibrant balloons. The backdrop proudly announced, 'Anayra is 4,' adding a personal touch to the enchanting affair.

Kapil, who often shares heartwarming moments with his kids, previously melt hearts with a precious picture alongside Anayra. In his own words, they are his 'little world.'