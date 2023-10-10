Inside Srha Asghar's intimate birthday bash

Meet the exceptionally gifted Pakistani television sensation, Srha Asghar! Her remarkable acting prowess has won hearts across the nation, with unforgettable performances in hit dramas like "Pyaar Ke Sadqay," "Baban Khala Ki Betiyaan," "Akhir Kab Tak," and "Bebaak."

She's now dazzling audiences in Green Entertainment's latest drama series, "Working Women," and all eyes are on her eagerly anticipated role in the upcoming drama "Akhara," also for Green Entertainment.

Her recent birthday bash was an intimate affair, graced by close friends and family, radiating in a breathtaking silver-themed ambience. Taking to her Instagram, she shared an adorable montage of the celebration, beaming at the camera and cutting her brownies.

"My birthday with my Fav people in life!! MashaAllah" she captioned the post.

The fans and admirers filled the comment section with birthday wishes and heart emojis.

Asghar tied the knot with Lala Umer Murtaza in December 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, Ehaan, last year.