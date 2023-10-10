Search

Lifestyle

Inside Srha Asghar's intimate birthday bash

Maheen Khawaja
03:20 PM | 10 Oct, 2023
Inside Srha Asghar's intimate birthday bash
Source: Instagram

Meet the exceptionally gifted Pakistani television sensation, Srha Asghar! Her remarkable acting prowess has won hearts across the nation, with unforgettable performances in hit dramas like "Pyaar Ke Sadqay," "Baban Khala Ki Betiyaan," "Akhir Kab Tak," and "Bebaak."

She's now dazzling audiences in Green Entertainment's latest drama series, "Working Women," and all eyes are on her eagerly anticipated role in the upcoming drama "Akhara," also for Green Entertainment.

Her recent birthday bash was an intimate affair, graced by close friends and family, radiating in a breathtaking silver-themed ambience. Taking to her Instagram, she shared an adorable montage of the celebration, beaming at the camera and cutting her brownies.

"My birthday with my Fav people in life!! MashaAllah" she captioned the post.

The fans and admirers filled the comment section with birthday wishes and heart emojis.

Asghar tied the knot with Lala Umer Murtaza in December 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, Ehaan, last year.

Srha Asghar all praise for Feroze Khan's appearance in upcoming drama 'Akhara'

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

05:31 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

Inside Mahira Khan's mesmerizing mehndi ceremony

08:03 PM | 6 Oct, 2023

Inside Alishba Anjum's low key birthday and Dubai trip

09:51 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

Mahira Khan shares photos from her intimate dua-e-khair and mayoun ...

07:59 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

Saniya Shamshad expresses gratitude on birthday, shares scintillating ...

10:55 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Reema Khan celebrates birthday with family and friends

11:25 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Inside Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's spectacular pre-wedding ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:39 PM | 10 Oct, 2023

Abdullah Shafique becomes first Pakistani batter to hit ton on World Cup debut

Horoscope

08:58 AM | 10 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 10 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 10, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.65 281.65
Euro EUR 294.1 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 176.25 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.51
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price sees a massve drop in Pakistan, rates released after 28 days

KARACHI - The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has seen a massive decrease giving investors and gold lovers hope.

However, it's important to note that the All Pakistan Jewellers Association's updated gold rates after September 12, 2023.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs15,500 to close at Rs199,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs13,546 to settle at Rs171,039, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $55 to settle at $1,856 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver also decreased by Rs55 per tola and Rs42.87 per 10 grams to settle at Rs2,500 per tola and Rs2,143.34 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/09-Oct-2023/what-is-the-exact-rate-of-gold-in-pakistan

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: