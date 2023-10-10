Punjab mulls work from home, covid-like lockdown in Lahore to control smog

LAHORE – The Punjab government is reportedly considering an option to impose restriction, it had enforced during the coronvarius pandemic, in capital city of Lahore to tackle the worsening smog situation.

Reports said there would be complete shutdown on Wednesday when all schools, markets, and factories will be closed. The government is also likely to re-introduce policy of work from home for government employees. Under the policy, 50% workforce will work from home.

Experts said the unusual traffic in Lahore has worsened smog situation in the country as emissions from factories only contribute 7% in overall pollution in the provincial capital city.

The government is also mulling imposing heavy fines on factories involved in violating the environment laws.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa said the government is considering an option to to announce a work from home policy for two months to control smog in the Lahore.