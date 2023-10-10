Punjab mulls work from home, covid-like lockdown in Lahore to control smog

LAHORE – The Punjab government is reportedly considering an option to impose restriction, it had enforced during the coronvarius pandemic, in capital city of Lahore to tackle the worsening smog situation.
Reports said there would be complete shutdown on Wednesday when all schools, markets, and factories will be closed. The government is also likely to re-introduce policy of work from home for government employees. Under the policy, 50% workforce will work from home.
Experts said the unusual traffic in Lahore has worsened smog situation in the country as emissions from factories only contribute 7% in overall pollution in the provincial capital city.
The government is also mulling imposing heavy fines on factories involved in violating the environment laws.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa said the government is considering an option to to announce a work from home policy for two months to control smog in the Lahore.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 10, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.1
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs200,000 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 171,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Karachi
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Islamabad
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Peshawar
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Quetta
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Sialkot
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Attock
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Gujranwala
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Jehlum
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Multan
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Gujrat
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Nawabshah
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Chakwal
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Hyderabad
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Nowshehra
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Sargodha
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Faisalabad
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Mirpur
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
