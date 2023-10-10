‘Ring of fire’: Check details for second solar eclipse of this year

KARACHI – The second solar eclipse of the year will be taking place this week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

The PMD’s Climate Data Processing Centre said the annular eclipse of sun will occur on October 14 and 15. The eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan.

“The eclipse will be visible in parts of the Yucatán peninsula in southwestern Mexico and several Central American countries, including Belize, Honduras, and Panama. It will then sweep across central Colombia and a large stretch of northern Brazil before coming to an end in the Atlantic Ocean, just off Natal Brazil,” read the official statement.

The partial eclipse will begin at 20:04 PST while total eclipse begin at 21-10 PST and great eclipse will occur on 10-59PST, it said, adding that the total eclipse will end at 00-49 PST Oct 15 while partial eclipse end at 01-55 PST.

Astronomers said this solar eclipse has been named 'Ring of Fire' as when such kind of eclipse occurs, the Moon is not be able to completely hide the Sun behind it, so the outer part of the Sun will appear like a ring of fire.