Srha Asghar all praise for Feroze Khan's appearance in upcoming drama 'Akhara'

Feroze Khan, the illustrious Pakistani actor, is on the brink of a highly-anticipated return to the small screen, following a period of controversy surrounding his personal life. His divorce and the allegations of domestic abuse catapulted him into the spotlight, resulting in fervent calls from both the public and industry figures to ban his work.
However, despite the turbulence, Khan found unwavering support from his dedicated fan base and many fellow celebs who stood by his side.
The anticipation surrounding his comeback has reached a crescendo, with his loyal fans eagerly awaiting his return. Armed with his extraordinary talent and charismatic aura, he is currently immersed in the production of two highly awaited dramas, "Akhara" and "Khumar."
In a recent development, Srha Asghar, an actress who is set to share the screen with the Khaani star in the upcoming drama "Akhara," shed light on the experience. She praised Khan for his unwavering dedication to his craft, emphasizing the positive working dynamic they shared. Notably, she also commended the brilliant direction of Anjum Shehzad, adding another layer of excitement for the drama's release.
"Akhara" is set to be broadcast on Green Entertainment and revolves around the theme of wrestling (Kushti / Dangal). The ensemble cast includes Srha Asghar, Faraz Farooqi, Hina Afridi, Sonya Hussyn, and Nida Mumtaz.
On the work front, Khan was last seen in Ishqiya, Habs, and Tich Button.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 4, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|354
|357
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|410.9
|415
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.25
|88
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.37
|818.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|236.6
|239
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.86
|42.26
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.67
|45.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|989.38
|998.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.22
|184.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|791.47
|799.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|347.31
|349.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs190,656 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 222,382.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Karachi
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Islamabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Peshawar
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Quetta
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Sialkot
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Attock
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Gujranwala
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Jehlum
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Multan
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Gujrat
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Nawabshah
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Chakwal
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Hyderabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Nowshehra
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Sargodha
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Faisalabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Mirpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
