Pakistan women's team win T20I series against South Africa

After defeating South Africa by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) match played at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, Pakistan's women's cricket team have clinched the three-match series.

The national team's pursuit of the visitors' 151 runs was aided by a crucial 68-run partnership between Bismah Maroof and Sidra Ameen after the national team lost an early wicket of Shawaal Zulfiqar in the fourth over for only 23 runs.

Ameen was named Player of the Match after his outstanding 61 runs in 44 balls, which included seven boundaries.

Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz, who struck the winning boundary on the final ball of the first T20I, formed another partnership and chased the target with five balls remaining after Maroof and Sidra lost their wickets.

Riaz once more showed his prowess with the bat, scoring 31 runs off just 18 balls at a remarkable strike rate of 172.22. He also completed the game by hitting a six on the first ball of the last over.

Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa's opening pair, put them on the board early in the first innings with a 74-run partnership.

Brits was the team's leading scorer once more, contributing 46 runs (three of which were extras) and three boundaries to their 150/3 total.