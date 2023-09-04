Judge's wife who tortured child maid Rizwana gets bail

ISLAMABAD – A district and session court on Monday granted bail to the wife of Civil Judge Asim Hafeez, who has now been made OSD, in the Rizwana torture case.
Additional Sessions Judge Mohammad Haroon approved the bail after hearing prosecutor, investigation officer, defence while the family of the 10-year-old victim was also present in court.
During the hearing, the defence counsel presented some photos in court to reject the allegations of mistreatment, saying the judge’s wife Somia Asia and maid Rizwana could be seen in the photos as she was having a trip to northern areas with the family.
He pointed out that some old scars could also be seen on Rizwana’s face in the photos. The prosecution, however, opposed the bail plea.
Later, the judge approved the post-arrest bail for surety bonds worth Rs100,000.
Judge’s wife was in Adiala jail on judicial remand as the local court had earlier cancelled her pre-arrest bail petition.
As investigations continued in the case, surgeons at Lahore Hospital conducted plastic surgery on the face of minor Rizwana Bibi who sustained serious injuries.
Rizwana was shifted to Lahore as she worked for months in Islamabad at the house of Civil Judge Asim Hafeez, whose wife Somia Asim employed her. Rizwana's family claimed that the judge's wife assaulted her, and denied her medical treatment.
Rizwana developed sepsis due to untreated wounds and suffered multiple internal injuries and damage to organs.
Rizwana's case caused outrage in the South Asian nation, prompting authorities to propose stern legislation governing child labor.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 4, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|354
|357
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|410.9
|415
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.25
|88
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.37
|818.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|236.6
|239
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.86
|42.26
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.67
|45.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|989.38
|998.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.22
|184.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|791.47
|799.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|347.31
|349.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs190,656 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 222,382.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Karachi
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Islamabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Peshawar
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Quetta
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Sialkot
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Attock
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Gujranwala
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Jehlum
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Multan
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Gujrat
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Nawabshah
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Chakwal
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Hyderabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Nowshehra
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Sargodha
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Faisalabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Mirpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
