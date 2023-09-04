Judge's wife who tortured child maid Rizwana gets bail

ISLAMABAD – A district and session court on Monday granted bail to the wife of Civil Judge Asim Hafeez, who has now been made OSD, in the Rizwana torture case.

Additional Sessions Judge Mohammad Haroon approved the bail after hearing prosecutor, investigation officer, defence while the family of the 10-year-old victim was also present in court.

During the hearing, the defence counsel presented some photos in court to reject the allegations of mistreatment, saying the judge’s wife Somia Asia and maid Rizwana could be seen in the photos as she was having a trip to northern areas with the family.

He pointed out that some old scars could also be seen on Rizwana’s face in the photos. The prosecution, however, opposed the bail plea.

Later, the judge approved the post-arrest bail for surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Judge’s wife was in Adiala jail on judicial remand as the local court had earlier cancelled her pre-arrest bail petition.

As investigations continued in the case, surgeons at Lahore Hospital conducted plastic surgery on the face of minor Rizwana Bibi who sustained serious injuries.

Rizwana was shifted to Lahore as she worked for months in Islamabad at the house of Civil Judge Asim Hafeez, whose wife Somia Asim employed her. Rizwana's family claimed that the judge's wife assaulted her, and denied her medical treatment.

Rizwana developed sepsis due to untreated wounds and suffered multiple internal injuries and damage to organs.

Rizwana's case caused outrage in the South Asian nation, prompting authorities to propose stern legislation governing child labor.