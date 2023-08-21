Mathira is all support for Feroze Khan's 'kiss on the lips' act

In the age of social media, every action by public figures is under intense scrutiny, and a recent post shared by renowned actor Feroze Khan set off a spirited discussion on culture, parenting and personal expressions of love.

The photograph in question captures a heartwarming moment between Feroze and his young son, featuring a gentle kiss. This single image has ignited a fervent exchange of opinions, flooding social media platforms with both support and criticism and amplifying the ongoing conversation about the boundaries of personal affection and societal expectations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Feroze Khan Abu Sultan ???????? (@ferozekhan)

In this passionate discourse, Mathira, a prominent figure in television and social media, emerged as a voice of support for Feroze Khan. She took to the comments section of the post, captioning her thoughts with the phrase, "Love is the 'only' answer." In her view, there is no place for shame when a father openly displays his love for his own child.

Speaking out against the backlash, Mathira began her comment by addressing the negativity surrounding the innocent father-son bond. "So many disgusting comments on a pure father and son relationship," she lamented. She challenged societal judgments by emphasizing the normalcy of a father kissing his child on the lips.

However, as the comments section unfolded, it became apparent that opinions remained sharply divided. Supporters passionately defended Feroze's right to express love for his child, underscoring that such gestures are integral to nurturing healthy parent-child relationships. Others chimed in, emphasizing the importance of a parent's love and sharing their own experiences of receiving similar gestures from their parents.

On the work front, Khan recently wrapped up Akhara which will air on Green Entertainment, and is all set for Khumar.