Pakistani stars devastated by young housemaid Fatima's post-mortem report

KARACHI – Unmasking a horrifying tale of abuse and exploitation, a medical panel assigned to conduct a post-mortem examination on a 10-year-old domestic servant has revealed the extent of her suffering, pointing to severe torture and suspected sexual abuse.

The shocking incident involves a powerful Pir in Ranipur, Sindh, whose alleged involvement in the young girl's death has ignited a national outcry.

The accused, Pir Asad Shah Jeelani, belongs to a prominent family in Khairpur district's Ranipur and stands accused of subjecting his 10-year-old maid to fatal torture. The tragic case first caught the public's attention when distressing video clips of the victim's lifeless body, covered in signs of brutal abuse, circulated widely across social media platforms. In the video, the young girl, visibly injured and in pain, struggles to sit up in her bed before collapsing, painting a heart-wrenching picture of the suffering she endured.

This disturbing footage has sparked outrage throughout the nation, highlighting the urgent need for justice and systemic change to prevent such atrocities from recurring.

Pakistani celebrities have joined the chorus of voices expressing their heartbreak over the news and demanding that justice be served.

Nadia Jamil, a vocal advocate for human rights, took to Twitter to share her anguish and outrage, asserting that the autopsy report of the victim, known as Fatima, clearly indicates signs of rape. The report revealed that her bones were broken, her organs were swollen, her body bore welts and burn marks, and her delicate scalp had suffered wounds from her hair being pulled out. Jamil's poignant message shed light on the critical issue of child domestic labour and the need to criminalize it to prevent further instances of abuse.

"#Fatimas autopsy clearly shows she was raped both anally and vaginally. Her bones were broken. Her organs are swollen. Her back has marks of welts and burning hot iron burns. Her hair had been pulled out of her little delicate scalp, leaving wounds. THIS is why we have asking to criminalise Child domestic labour for years now. How many Fatimas are suffering as you read this? Children as young as five years old are sent to Labour and slave. Please speak up for them," she said.

#Fatimas autopsy clearly shows she was raped both anally and vaginally.

Her bones were broken. Her organs swollen. Her back has marks of welts and burning hot iron burns. Her hair had been pulled out of her little delicate scalp, leaving wounds.



THIS is why we have asking to… — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) August 21, 2023

Another prominent activist, Jibran Nasir, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that the post-mortem report suggests rape and sexual assault. Nasir's impassioned statement reflected on the larger societal issues at play, noting that as a nation, Pakistan has often failed to recognize its citizens as equal under the constitution. He stressed the importance of protecting vulnerable families from exploitation by the rich and powerful under the guise of customs and traditions.

"The Post Mortem report of Little Fatima from Ranipur is suggestive of rape and sexual assault. We never really gave respect to the people of this country and recognized them as full citizens with all freedoms and rights under the Constitution. We either identify them through their economic class, their religion, sect or gender and limit their access to rights based on our social and political norms which has no legal standing. While it is important to run awareness campaigns to educate parents against dangers of surrendering their child to a Pir what is more fundamental and requires dedication and political will is to ensure effective protection of such families from being exploited by the rich and powerful in the name of customs and traditions.

"Only comment on the report itself that it is extremely questionable that in case of examination of body of a girl child an 8 member medical board only had 2 female medical professionals. The Superior Courts in multiple judgments have stressed on the need for women medical examiners."

The Post Mortem report of Little Fatima from Ranipur is suggestive of rape and sexual assault. We never really gave respect to the people of this country and recognized them as full citizens with all freedoms and rights under the Constitution. We either identify them through… — M. Jibran Nasir ???????? (@MJibranNasir) August 20, 2023

Armeena Rana Khan tweeted, "I just read the post mortem report for Fatima. I just… I cannot list…Can this guy be hanged in public? That poor baby! Pakistan please make an example out of this beast, please do the right thing. #JusticeForFatimaFariro Please, please please."

I just read the post mortem report for Fatima. I just… I cannot list…Can this guy be hanged in public? That poor baby! ???????? Pakistan please make an example out of this beast, please do the right thing. ???????????????? #JusticeForFatimaFariro Please, please please. — Armeena ✨ (@ArmeenaRK) August 20, 2023

Mishi Khan also had a similar perspective on th news. "It is appalling to see the autopsy report of #Fatima. No words to explain the horror that monster made that innocent child go through. Goosebumps every time I think even. He should be punished severely for this gruesome torture & murder. Sick to the core. #JusticeForFatima," she said.

It is appalling to see the autopsy report of #Fatima. No words to explain the horror that monster made that innocent child go through.Goosebumps every time I think even.He should be punished severely for this gruesome torture & murder. Sick to the core. #JusticeForFatima pic.twitter.com/CrHtKECZsJ — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) August 21, 2023

Actresses Saba Qamar, Zhalay Sarhadi and Aimen Khan also took to their Instagram stories and shared their heartfelt emotions.