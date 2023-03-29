DP Exclusive — Rabi Pirzada finds a buyer for Maryam Nawaz portrait, finally!

Popular Pakistani calligraphy artist and former pop star Rabi Pirzada has finally sold her portrait of a Pakistani politician. While she enjoyed an illustrious music career, Pirzada eventually bid farewell to the entertainment industry in 2019 and became a full-time painter later on.

The 43-year-old self-taught artist recently painted a portrait of Maryam Nawaz that she hoped would sell for a hefty amount. She wanted to help orphans and deserving kids with the money earned from this portrait. However, she wasn't able to find a buyer until a prominent figure jumped in to save the day.

Pirzada had earlier complained that people wouldn't buy Maryam's portrait from her but whenever she would paint Imran Khan, the painting would be sold out immediately — for reasons obvious to many.

Thanks to YouTuber Yasir Shami, the Noor Bibi star was able to find a buyer who purchased the painting for PKR 150,000. The former pop singer thanked the host and also the buyer, Irfan, and distributed the income among the children. Irfan assured and promised Pirzada of being supportive if she ever needed financial assistance for her foundation.

Watching Pirzadad's philanthropy and kindness, Shami too distributed his commission and felt elated to do so.

In a previous interview with Shami, the Dahdi Kuree crooner had priced her Maryam Nawaz portrait at PKR 200,000 which she agreed to sell for PKR150,000 later.

Pirzada has been painting since she was eight years old. Although she is self-taught, she learned art specifics from her friend, painter J. Arif.