Affan Waheed breaks silence on marriage rumours with Dur-e-Fishan

Affan Waheed, a bona fide heartthrob, boasts a dedicated and unwavering fan base, drawn to his captivating performances in a diverse array of dramas throughout his career. Renowned for portraying many characters, Waheed reached new heights of popularity with his role in the hit drama "Pardes," where his on-screen chemistry with Durefishan Saleem garnered immense praise.

The pairing of Affan and Durefishan in "Pardes" struck a chord with the audience, making the drama an instant success. Viewers passionately rooted for the duo, enchanted by their on-screen presence.

The rumour mill went into overdrive when Affan Waheed and Durefishan Saleem collaborated on a wedding photoshoot, leading many fans to speculate about a potential real-life romance between the two.

The gossip gained momentum through various YouTube videos, fueling the fire of speculation. \\Waheed addressed these marriage rumours during an appearance on "Hasna Mana Hai."

Responding candidly to the inquiries, he dismissed the rumours, attributing them to the nature of doing a wedding shoot with a popular on-screen couple. He clarified that such occurrences often lead to the spread of baseless news and emphasized that there was no truth to the speculations.

In a revealing moment, the Doka actor shared insights into his personality, describing himself as an introvert with a small circle of friends within the industry. He outlined specific qualities that he values in his friends, including the ability to handle his mood swings without taking them personally. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of having friends who are good listeners, and capable of offering support even when one is in the wrong, without passing judgment.

On the work front, Saleem is currently seen in Ishq Murshad and Jaisy Aapki Marzi. Meanwhile, Waheen was last seen in Dil Awaiz, Ghalati and Pardes.