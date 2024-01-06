Affan Waheed breaks silence on marriage rumours with Dur-e-Fishan

Affan Waheed, a bona fide heartthrob, boasts a dedicated and unwavering fan base, drawn to his captivating performances in a diverse array of dramas throughout his career. Renowned for portraying many characters, Waheed reached new heights of popularity with his role in the hit drama "Pardes," where his on-screen chemistry with Durefishan Saleem garnered immense praise.
The pairing of Affan and Durefishan in "Pardes" struck a chord with the audience, making the drama an instant success. Viewers passionately rooted for the duo, enchanted by their on-screen presence.
The rumour mill went into overdrive when Affan Waheed and Durefishan Saleem collaborated on a wedding photoshoot, leading many fans to speculate about a potential real-life romance between the two.
The gossip gained momentum through various YouTube videos, fueling the fire of speculation. \\Waheed addressed these marriage rumours during an appearance on "Hasna Mana Hai."
Responding candidly to the inquiries, he dismissed the rumours, attributing them to the nature of doing a wedding shoot with a popular on-screen couple. He clarified that such occurrences often lead to the spread of baseless news and emphasized that there was no truth to the speculations.
In a revealing moment, the Doka actor shared insights into his personality, describing himself as an introvert with a small circle of friends within the industry. He outlined specific qualities that he values in his friends, including the ability to handle his mood swings without taking them personally. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of having friends who are good listeners, and capable of offering support even when one is in the wrong, without passing judgment.
On the work front, Saleem is currently seen in Ishq Murshad and Jaisy Aapki Marzi. Meanwhile, Waheen was last seen in Dil Awaiz, Ghalati and Pardes.
Pakistani currency saw gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate moves down to 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED slides to 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.7
|283.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.61
|757.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.41
|41.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.49
|925.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.12
|740.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.46
|333.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices in Pakistan witness negative trajectory despite surge in the international market.
On Saturday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,000 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold dropped to Rs186,430/
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs201,390, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,240 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,775.00 for each tola.
Globally, gold prices stand at $20145, moving down by $1.50 over the weekend.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.