Is government going to allow Elon Musk’s Starlink to operate in Pakistan?

Pakistan's federal government has sanctioned the National Space Policy, which is aimed at providing satellite communication services across the country.

Umar Saif, the caretaker federal minister for information technology and telecommunication, has said that multinational corporations will introduce satellite services in Pakistan after clearance from the Ministry of Defence. He said the private sector will allocate 6 percent of its revenue to the government’s Research and Development (R&D) fund.

Saif confirmed that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will be responsible for granting satellite communication service licences to interested companies. This development is expected to enable residents in remote areas of Pakistan to access communication services through low-orbit satellite technology.

Highlighting the potential impact of unregulated practices in the space sector, the government estimated an annual loss of $40 million to the country.

With the approval of this policy, Elon Musk’s Starlink is poised to potentially become the inaugural provider of low-orbit satellite services in Pakistan, marking a significant advancement after encountering delays over the years.