Affan Waheed and Sonya Hussyn to star in biopic of Pakistani nuclear scientist

Get ready to be captivated by the alluring pairing of Affan Waheed and Sonya Hussyn in the upcoming film "Rafi - The Untold Story," where these renowned stars from the Pakistani entertainment industry will showcase their exceptional talent and magnetic on-screen presence.

Directed by the talented Kamran Faiq, this highly anticipated real-life drama, based on the life of the distinguished Pakistani nuclear physicist, Dr Rafi Muhammad Chaudhry, is set to leave a lasting impression on cinema-goers and has already sparked the curiosity of devoted fans. The movie aims to depict how Dr Rafi, a Muslim scientist, carved his niche during tumultuous and uncertain times.

Born on July 1, 1903, Dr Rafi Muhammad Chaudhry was a prominent Pakistani nuclear physicist and professor of particle physics at Government College University. His teachings and guidance inspired numerous students to pursue careers in physics, and he played a pivotal role in Pakistan's nuclear weapons research program, earning him the title "the true father of Pakistan's nuclear weapons program."

The film's title, "Rafi - The Untold Story," hints at a tale of hidden truths that promises to mesmerize audiences with its emotional depth and compelling narrative. Waheed has already shared captivating posters and images from the film, offering glimpses of the pre-partition era and showcasing his impeccable transformation into the character he portrays.

Sonya Hussyn, too, expressed excitement for this milestone project, sharing Waheed's post on her Instagram Story with a note, fueling the anticipation even further.

Directed by the talented Kamran Faiq, known as the youngest industry professional from Pakistan to attend Venice film markets as a producer and has won accolades at international film festivals across Europe and Asia, the film undoubtedly holds immense promise as an engaging cinematic journey.

On the work front, Hussyn was recently seen in Tujhe Alvida, Lockdown, Saraab, Mor Moharan, Tere Bina Mein Nahi, Azaadi, and Tich Button. She will next be seen in Sorry: A Love Story, and Daadal. Meanwhile, Waheen was last seen in Dil Awaiz, Ghalati and Pardes.