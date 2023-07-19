Search

Inside Sonya Hussyn's 32nd birthday bash

Noor Fatima 09:53 PM | 19 Jul, 2023
Inside Sonya Hussyn's 32nd birthday bash
Source: Sonya Hussyn (Instagram)

There is no better way to spend your friend's birthday than with a heartfelt cake and a birthday party. Pakistani actresses Sonya Hussyn and Ushna Shah have set the bar higher with their recent show of love and appreciation for each other, and the internet is in love!

For Hussyn's 32nd birthday, the Habs diva decided to pay homage to Hussyn's dedication to her profession. Shah went all out with a cake having Hussyn's Gangs of Khorosan avatar which she "absolutely fell in love with."

Taking to Instagram, the Tich Button diva shared a carousel of pictures from the "beautiful night" of her party.

"what a beautiful night!! Full of memories," she wrote.

"Absolutely in love with this cake. Thank you for always celebrating me in such thoughtful ways. It tasted heavenly," Hussyn commented.

"Thank you my babe," she called Ushna Shah, "for the beautiful “Oscar”cake!"

"Kash ye baat such hojae haha," she hoped.

"Cheers to such wonderful years of a life full of experiences, surprises and beautiful moments," Hussyn concluded.

Netizens including Shah left love-filled comments for Hussyn.

On the work front, Hussyn was recently seen in Tujhe Alvida, Lockdown, Saraab, Mor Moharan, Siwaiyaan, Dil Phisla Rey, Tinkay Ka Sahara, Tere Bina Mein Nahi, Azaadi, and Tich Button. She will next be seen in Sorry: A Love Story, and Daadal.

Sonya Hussyn unveils new look for upcoming project "Gang of Khorasan"

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

