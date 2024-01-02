Search

Inside Alia Bhatt, Hania Aamir, and Hira Mani's 2024 resolutions

Noor Fatima
10:19 PM | 2 Jan, 2024
With the arrival of 2024, people around the globe are leaving behind all the baggage and moving on with their lives, trying to make themselves better and set resolutions to achieve this year. 

Among these billions of individuals are Pakistani and Indian entertainment fraternity's shining stars Hania Aamir, Alia Bhatt, and the it couple Hira and Mani who gave their loyal fanbases an insight into their New Year resolutions. 

In a recent interview with Apniisp.com, the Mere Humsafar star, when asked about her new year goals, revealed that she might be going with the flow and not tangling herself in any solid goals this year, and let out a hearty laugh. "I haven't thought about it yet, I don't think so," the actress shared.

Meanwhile, actor Meray Paas Tum Ho star Hira Mani, known for her candid and spontaneous personality, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her New Year celebrations with her darling husband Salman Saquib Sheikh, also known as Mani. The couple showed PDA in the pictures where Hira playfully posted, "I am going to annoy you this year too. Are you ready?" as she tagged Mani, who then commented that he is all set for the challenge.

Bollywood icon Alia Bhatt also joined the New Year festivities by sharing a series of scintillating images from what seemed to be a party with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Bhatt revealed that herr “2024 to do” list prioritized to keep the vibes “wholesome & soul-some.”

“happy new year to you all [sic]” the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani star shared. 

