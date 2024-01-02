China to reopen Khunjerab Pass temporarily to facilitate traders

ISLAMABAD/BEIJING – The Chinese government has agreed to temporarily reopen the Khunjerab Pass, a pivotal northern land route linking with Pakistan, scheduled from Jan 2 to Jan 16, aiming to facilitate traders.
Situated at an impressive altitude exceeding 4,600 meters (15,000 feet) above sea level, the Khunjerab Pass stands as the highest paved international border, connecting Pakistan and China. This pass typically shuts down annually from November to March due to extreme cold temperatures.
The pass, bridging Pakistan’s northern Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) semi-autonomous region with China’s Xinjiang, had previously reopened in April 2023 after nearly three years of closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
During an October visit to China last year, Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had announced intentions to convert Khunjerab Pass into an "all-weather" border. However, severe weather conditions forced its closure since December 1 of the same year.
Mohammad Arshad Khan, GB Collector Customs, confirmed the agreement, stating that border officials, alongside the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) representatives, are present at the border during this designated period.
Khan explained that within this timeframe, a limited number of TIR [Transports Internationaux Routiers] consignments and China’s stranded containers on the Pakistani side will cross the border. TIR, an international customs transit system for road transport, simplifies border procedures, reducing the administrative load for customs authorities.
A communication from the Chinese embassy in Pakistan dated December 29 explicitly outlined the temporary reopening from Jan 2-16, specifying that only transportation vehicles, drivers, and cargo would be permitted to pass through during this period.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against greenback and other currencies in open market on Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.2 for buying and 283.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.2
|283.95
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.78
|757.78
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.72
|40.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|42.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.42
|923.42
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.43
|62.03
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.31
|180.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.59
|740.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.08
|337.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.39
Gold rate in Pakistan witnessed a marginal decline on second day of the year despite the positive cues in the international market.
As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,700, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,360.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,400 for single tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,069 on Tuesday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Karachi
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Quetta
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Attock
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Multan
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
