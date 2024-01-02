Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a prominent Pakistani politician and the scion of the Bhutto political dynasty, which has played a significant role in the country's political landscape. He is currently serving as Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), founded by former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1967.

Bilawal Bhutto’s early life

Born on September 21, 1988, Bilawal is the eldest child of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Educational journey of Bilawal Bhutto

Bilawal Bhutto pursued his early education in Karachi and then moved abroad for higher studies. He attended Rashid School for Boys in Dubai. He furthered his education by studying at Christ Church, a constituent college of the University of Oxford, where he completed a degree in History and Politics.

Distinguished family background

Bilawal Bhutto belongs to the Bhutto family, a popular political family of Pakistan. He is the son of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, and the grandson of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. His paternal grandfather, Hakim Ali Zardari, was a politician and a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan. From his mother's side, he is the nephew of politicians Murtaza Bhutto and Shahnawaz Bhutto, and from his father's side, his aunts are politicians including Azra Peechoho and Faryal Talpur.

Bilawal Bhutto’s distinguished stature

Bilawal Bhutto has acquired distinguished stature in his short political career.

I. Served as the 37th Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and remained in office from 27 April 2022 to 10 August 2023.

II. He became the chairman of Pakistan People's Party in 2007, following his mother's assassination on 30th December 2007 at the age of 19.

III. Served a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from 13 August 2018 till 10 August 2023 from on a PPP ticket.

IV. He was also elected unopposed as the chairperson of the National Assembly Standing Committee for Human Rights in March 2019.

Bilawal Bhutto’s choice of political life

When questioned about typical and dynastic politics in Pakistan, he replied bluntly in an interview with CNN, "I didn't chose this life, it chose me". After Benazir Bhutto’s assassination, he had to stand out as the strongest political descent of Bhutto’s dynasty and was made Chairman of PPP.

Bilawal Bhutto’s performance in 2018 general elections

Bilawal Bhutto presented election manifesto for the general elections in June 2018. He promised the masses that PPP would focus on implementing a poverty eradication programme. The PPP contested the elections and emerged as the largest party in Sindh and third largest party of Pakistan by securing 43 seats in the National Assembly. Statistically, he contested from Karachi District South (NA-246), Malakand (NA-8), as well as Larkana (NA-200). He won from Larkana with 84,426 votes, having lost from two of the other constituencies to the Imran Khan-founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates.

National Assembly speech in 2018

Bilawal Bhutto delivered a memorable speech in the National Assembly of Pakistan. Generally, the observers praised his maiden speech in the parliament. In his speech, he asked Imran Khan to fulfil his promise of rooting out corruption, resolving the water crisis, and providing ten million jobs and 5 million houses to the people during his tenure. In the speech, he also labelled Imran Khan as “Selected PM” which became popular in social and political circles.

Bilawal Bhutto’s performance as foreign minister

Being Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto has initiated several appreciable incentives. He held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guangzhou to push Pakistan-China relations to a new height, declaring, “Any Attack on China is an Attack on Pakistan”. He also visited Moscow on an official visit during severe economic crisis in Pakistan during January 2023. He represented Pakistan on international forum and criticised Indian PM Narandar Moodi’s atrocities imposed to the Kashmiris and declared him “Butcher of Gujrat”.

Supporter of freedom of expression

Bilawal Bhutto is staunch supporter of freedom of expression. He has repeatedly denounced every type of censorship on media and freedom of expression on every forum. He believes that the most important right of a citizen is the right of expression and the freedom of expression in life.

Bilawal Bhutto’s perspective on women's rights

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been a strong advocate of women empowerment in every sphere of life. During 2018 election campaign, he reiterated his stance to implement policies ensuring women empowerment across the country. He believes in empowering women and taking them on board in all matters which is the biggest guarantee of the country's progress and prosperity. He extended his enduring support to the members of the “Aurat March” and its activists who are struggling for their genuine and legitimate rights being ensured in constitution of Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto’s response to US president

Bilawal Bhutto responded strongly on US President Joe Biden’s harsh comment about Pakistan. He referred to Pakistan as "one of the most dangerous nations in the world" and as a carrier of "nuclear weapons without any cohesion". Being Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto summoned American diplomat Donald Blome to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and demanded an explanation as well as called for an official demarche.

Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination in General Elections 2024

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari filed a nomination paper for the National Assembly seat of Larkana-Ratodero NA-194 (Larkana-I) and NA-127 for the General Elections 2024.