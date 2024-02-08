Profile: Sirajul Haq

Sirajul Haq is a season politician and serving as fifth emir of Jamaat-e-Islami. He has been elected twice as Jamaat-e-Islami chief.

Early life and educational background

Sirajul Haq was born on 5th September 1962 in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He belonged to remote northwestern Dir district near Afghanistan border. His father was a seminary teacher. He got his early education from his hometown, and then moved to Peshawar and Lahore for higher education. He attained master’s degrees in Education from University of Punjab, Lahore.

Student politics

Sirajul Haq had an ideological mindset since his early age. He joined the Jamaat-e-Islami as a student at the University of Punjab as first political nursery for future career. He served as the chief of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba from 1988 to 1991 and became instrumental leader.

Political career

Sirajul Haq has attained massive attention and reverence as an integral political figure by all means. He also served as the provincial finance minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was elected to the KP provincial assembly twice in 2002 and 2013.

Recognition as an honest Finance Minister of KP

Siraj Haq has attained a very distinguished stature as highly integral and honest finance minister. The KP province received recognition from the Asian Development Bank as the most financially disciplined province in the country during his ministership.

Jamaat-e-Islami Senator

Sirajul Haq has confronted many issues and gone through successfully several political and economic crisis. Apart from provincial level services, he was elected as Senator in 2015 and served the upper house of the parliament till 2021.

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami

Sirajul Haq was elected as emir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan in 2014. The party members re-elected him for another term till March 2024. Due to his professional honesty and integrity, he solidified his position as the chief.

Performance in 2018 General Elections

Sirajul Haq was defeated by Muhammad Bashir Khan of the PTI in the 2018 general elections from NA-7 Lower Dir.

2024 General Elections

Currently, Sirajul Haq is contesting from the National Assembly seat (NA-6) Dir.

Humble and down-to-earth politician

Sirajul Haq is known for his simplicity and a down to earth personality but has been trying hard to deliver his expertise and ideology. He is one of a very few top politicians who does not even own a house. He lives with his family in a party-owned apartment in Lahore.

An individual of multi-lingual expertise

Sirajul Haq can speak Pashto, Urdu, English, Arabic and Persian languages.