Search

ad
Pakistan

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Web Desk
10:06 AM | 8 Feb, 2024
Profile: Sirajul Haq
Source: File Photo

Sirajul Haq is a season politician and serving as fifth emir of Jamaat-e-Islami. He has been elected twice as Jamaat-e-Islami chief.

Early life and educational background

Sirajul Haq was born on 5th September 1962 in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He belonged to remote northwestern Dir district near Afghanistan border. His father was a seminary teacher. He got his early education from his hometown, and then moved to Peshawar and Lahore for higher education. He attained master’s degrees in Education from University of Punjab, Lahore.

Student politics

Sirajul Haq had an ideological mindset since his early age. He joined the Jamaat-e-Islami as a student at the University of Punjab as first political nursery for future career. He served as the chief of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba from 1988 to 1991 and became instrumental leader.

Political career 

Sirajul Haq has attained massive attention and reverence as an integral political figure by all means. He also served as the provincial finance minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was elected to the KP provincial assembly twice in 2002 and 2013. 

Recognition as an honest Finance Minister of KP

Siraj Haq has attained a very distinguished stature as highly integral and honest finance minister. The KP province received recognition from the Asian Development Bank as the most financially disciplined province in the country during his ministership.

Jamaat-e-Islami Senator 

Sirajul Haq has confronted many issues and gone through successfully several political and economic crisis. Apart from provincial level services, he was elected as Senator in 2015 and served the upper house of the parliament till 2021.

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami

Sirajul Haq was elected as emir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan in 2014. The party members re-elected him for another term till March 2024. Due to his professional honesty and integrity, he solidified his position as the chief.

Performance in 2018 General Elections

Sirajul Haq was defeated by Muhammad Bashir Khan of the PTI in the 2018 general elections from NA-7 Lower Dir.

2024 General Elections

Currently, Sirajul Haq is contesting from the National Assembly seat (NA-6) Dir. 

Humble and down-to-earth politician

Sirajul Haq is known for his simplicity and a down to earth personality but has been trying hard to deliver his expertise and ideology. He is one of a very few top politicians who does not even own a house. He lives with his family in a party-owned apartment in Lahore.

An individual of multi-lingual expertise 

Sirajul Haq can speak Pashto, Urdu, English, Arabic and Persian languages. 

JI chief Sirajul Haq nearly escapes suicide bomb attack in Balochistan

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

05:47 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Sirajul Haq demands independent commission on cipher case

12:15 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

Profile: Nawaz Sharif 

03:31 PM | 6 Dec, 2023

Woman can demand haq mehr from husband anytime, rules SC         ...

03:23 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, ...

04:08 PM | 14 Aug, 2023

Anwaarul Haq Kakar takes oath as caretaker PM of Pakistan

04:34 PM | 12 Aug, 2023

President Alvi approves appointment of Anwaarul Haq Kakar as ...

Pakistan

02:02 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Check Voter Slip for Election 2024

11:49 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Met Office warns of more rains in Sindh ...

01:33 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check complete forecast for ...

06:07 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistan’s Hooria Batool becomes world’s youngest Chartered ...

09:32 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Elections 2024: Can Pakistanis cast vote with expired ID Card?

07:46 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Pakistan General Elections 2024: NA-47 Islamabad – Tariq Fazal ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:06 AM | 8 Feb, 2024

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Gold & Silver Rate

04:16 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Gold maintains gaining streak in Pakistan 

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.71 751.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.12 917.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.31 734.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.33 26.63
Swiss Franc CHF 320.98 323.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 7th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: