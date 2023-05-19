JI chief Sirajul Haq nearly escapes suicide bomb attack in Balochistan

QUETTA – Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq remained unhurt in a suicide attack on his convoy in Zhob area of Balochistan on Friday.

JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem and Balochistan police confirmed the attack, saying the suicide bomber was killed in the attack.

Sirajul Haq and other leaders remained safe in the attack which was conducted when they were going to attend a public gathering.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter. Five injured people have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Initial investigation suggests that the suicide jacket of the bomber could not explode completely, preventing heaving damages.