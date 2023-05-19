Gold price drops by Rs1,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a downward trend as Pakistani rupee lost some ground against the US dollar in interbank market on Friday.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs1,000 to close at Rs232,600 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold dropped by Rs857 to settle at Rs199,417, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $12 to settle at $1,964 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver decreased by Rs50 per tola and Rs42.87 per 10 grams to reach Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41, respectively.