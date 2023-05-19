Video of suicide attack on JI’s Sirajul Haq surfaces online

QUETTA – A video of the suicide attack on convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has surfaced online.

The JI head was going to Zhob area of the Balochistan from the Quetta city when he was targeted but he narrowly escaped from the attack, which has injured five other people.

The video of the incident shows a group of people welcoming the motorcade of Sirajul Haq on a road when the suicide bomber blew himself up.

The body of the attacker can be seen lying on the road while there was no heavy damages as the suicide jacked failed to explode completely.

امیر جماعت اسلامی سراج الحق کے قافلے پر خودکش حملہ،،جیکٹ پوری نہ کھلنے سے امیر جماعت معجرانہ طور پر محفوظ رہے،،خودکش مارا گیا،پانچ کارکن زخمی حالت میں ہسپتال منتقل#sirajulhaq @SirajOfficial @JIPOfficial pic.twitter.com/UvK9U8yOhQ — Yasir Nazar awan (@YasirNazar77) May 19, 2023

The participants of the rally can also be seen running away from the road following the attack. Reports said injured people have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the incident. It is yet to confirm whether the JI chief will attend the public gathering as per the schedule.