Israeli troops record video as they desecrate, blow up Gaza mosque

Web Desk
11:53 PM | 2 Jan, 2024
Israeli troops record video as they desecrate, blow up Gaza mosque
The Israeli army released a video on social media in which they are seen desecrating a mosque in Gaza and blowing it up.

In the video, Israeli troops can be seen shooting randomly, spitting on the ground and pissing in a makeshift bathroom.

At least 22,185 Palestinians have been killed and 57,000 injured in Israeli air strikes on Gaza since October 7.

Heavy bombardment in central and southern Gaza has created devastating scenes, with Palestinian officials saying more than 200 people have been killed in the past 24 hours.

As relief supplies for starving Palestinians pour in from all over the world, Pakistan sent another consignment of relief goods to Gaza this week by a special flight of the Pakistan Air Force from Nur Khan Air Base.

The third aid consignment contains about 20 tons of essential items including surgical and medical supplies, dry food items and gift bags for children as well as hygiene kits.

