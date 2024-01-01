Search

Pakistan sends 3rd consignment of aid for people in Gaza

Web Desk
10:22 PM | 1 Jan, 2024
Source: PID

Another consignment of relief goods was sent to Gaza from Nur Khan Air base by a special flight of the Pakistan Air Force.

According to details, Pakistan takes the lead in helping innocent Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The third aid consignment contains about 20 tons of essential items including surgical and medical supplies, dry food items and gift bags for children as well as hygiene kits.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan stands with the Palestinian brothers and sisters in this testing time and will continue to support them.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Palestine’s Ambassador to Pakistan and representatives of the Armed Forces attended the ceremony to dispatch the relief goods at Nur Khan Air Base.

Speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Minister called for immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

He urged to uphold the basic principles of justice and human rights as well as ensuring the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. He said that more humanitarian aid is also being arranged for the war affected brothers and sisters in Gaza.

Jalil Abbas Jilani also expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and strongly condemned the use of indiscriminate force by Israel particularly against Palestinian women and children.

Meanwhile, according to the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, three planes landed in El Arish, Egypt, carried 135 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people in Gaza.

With this, Qatar has now dispatched 57 aircraft in total. They have transported around 1,777 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, the ministry stated in a statement on X.

According to Gaza's Ministry of Health, Israel's attack on Gaza has resulted in 21,978 deaths and 57,697 injuries so far.

Ashraf al-Qudra, a spokesman for Gaza's health ministry, stated during a news conference that at least 156 Palestinians had died and 246 more had been injured in 13 Israeli assaults in the last 24 hours alone.

According to him, the overall death toll includes 326 medical personnel.

He said that about 99 medical professionals are being detained under custody "in inhumane conditions," and that Israeli soldiers had damaged and rendered inoperable 104 ambulances and 30 hospitals.

