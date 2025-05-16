Youm-e-Tashakur: Pakistan pays tribute to armed forces for historic success against India

ISLAMABAD – Youm-e-Tashakur is being observed across the country on Friday, to pay tribute to the valiant armed forces and people of Pakistan for historic victory of Marka-e-Haq against India.

The day dawned with recitation of Holy Quran and special prayers in mosques.

A 31-gun salute was presented in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals.

The Day will be marked by change of guards ceremonies at mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal while flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held in the federal and provincial capitals.

Floral wreaths will be laid at Yadgaar-Shuhada. Families of the martyrs of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos will be visited to pay homage to the martyrs.

The main ceremony of the Day will be held at Pakistan Monument, Islamabad on Friday night with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as its chief guest.

The Chief of Army Staff and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee will also grace the occasion.

President Zardar’s Message

In his message, President Asif Zardari said It is a great moment for the nation to celebrate the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos in response to Indian unprovoked aggression.

“I am grateful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with victory in this critical hour. I pay tribute to the valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces and the entire military leadership, especially the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, and the Chief of Naval Staff,” he said.

This victory not only belongs to Pakistan’s Armed Forces but also to the entire Pakistani nation, who stood like Bunyan-um-Marsoos against the enemy aggression, he added.

“I am proud of our Armed forces who responded to Indian provocation with precision, professionalism, and strength. I am glad that the world witnessed and acknowledged Pakistan’s patience and restraint as well as the operational effectiveness that compelled the enemy to cease its aggression. We stood firm. We stood united. And we emerged victorious with dignity.”

Pakistan is a peace-loving country and does not harbour aggressive design against any country. However, let there be no doubt: Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty, territorial integrity, or its core national interests. Any aggression against our homeland will be met with full force.

“We seek peace in our region. Our commitment to regional peace and stability must never be mistaken for weakness. We reject any unilateral suspension of the Indus Water Treaty as there is no such provision in the Treaty. Pakistan will utilize all elements of national power to protect its water rights at all costs.

“To our brave soldiers—those who stood their ground, who risked and sacrificed their lives—we offer them our eternal gratitude.

“As President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, I affirm today that we will always stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces, and we will always remain like a solid rock to defend every inch of our motherland.”