PML-N leader Sartaj Aziz passes away at 95

Pakistani rupee remains stable against greenback and other currencies in open market on Tuesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.2 for buying and 283.95 for selling.

Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)