Amna Ilyas shares her childhood, traumas and life-altering experiences

In a remarkably candid and insightful conversation featured on Frieha Altaf's FWhy Podcast, Amna Ilyas, a prominent Pakistani model, bared her soul, delving into the intricacies of her life, encompassing personal tragedies, professional challenges, and her arduous journey towards self-acceptance. Frieha hosted the discussion as a profound exploration of Amna's experiences and perspectives.

The interview commenced with Amna fondly recalling Frieha's early recognition of her talent, reminiscing about the moment when the renowned talent manager declared her a star after a show. However, Amna's journey began in a "humble but educated" environment, marked by significant familial losses and struggles.

Amna courageously shared the heart-wrenching story of her elder sister Huma's untimely demise at the age of 22, one half of a twin duo. Her sudden passing left Amna, at the tender age of 13, grappling with the tragic event. Amna recounted the ordeal, "We actually don't know ourselves. It was a cardiac arrest, and by the time we took her to the hospital doctors were trying to figure out what happened..."

Tying in her heart surgery at two-and-a-half years old and the loss of her father when she was four, Amna acknowledged the formidable challenges she and her siblings faced, with her mother working as a nurse to raise them independently.

The interview unfolded as Amna emotionally described the moments leading to Huma's hospitalization, highlighting her sister's distress and the frantic taxi ride to the hospital, ultimately culminating in Huma's tragic demise. Amna tearfully recalled waking up to the news, with her sister Salma urgently telling her, "Get up, we have to go to the hospital. Huma is unwell." The poignant recounting of Huma's head on her mother's lap in the hospital underscored the deep impact of these losses on Amna's life and her subsequent resilience.

The Baji actress further delved into her family's religious background, revealing her maternal side's Catholic roots and her mother's conversion to Islam after marriage. She discussed the challenges her family faced after her father's side took control of the family business, leaving her mother and siblings with nothing.

Touching on societal perceptions of beauty, she narrated an incident involving her paternal grandmother's preference for fair daughters-in-law, emphasizing the absurdity of such expectations and the importance of breaking free from societal norms.

Reflecting on her attributes, she asserted, "I've always been very street-smart, I'm a quick learner." She candidly expressed the impact of her father's absence during her childhood, revealing a deep-seated trauma that emerged from the losses in her life.

Discussing the challenges women face in society, Amna highlighted the conditioning that leads to self-doubt and a constant sense of lacking despite achievements. Addressing the entertainment industry, she candidly discussed colourism and instances where she felt pressured to lighten her skin tone for shoots. She advocated for acceptance and authenticity in casting, rather than altering actors' appearances.

Recalling a distressing incident of inappropriate behaviour by a photographer, Amna emphasized the importance of self-respect and forgiveness despite the financial setback of severing ties with the individual.

