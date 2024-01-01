Here's how Lollywood stars celebrated New Year

As the clock struck midnight, signalling the transition into a new year, and skies were ablaze with celebratory fireworks, celebrities worldwide took to their social media platforms to share reflections on the past year and articulate their hopes and aspirations for the year ahead.
Among the glittering stars ushering in the new year, newlyweds Iqra Kanwal and Areeb Pervaiz embraced the vibrant spirit of Dubai, creating unforgettable moments together. Against the dazzling backdrop of the city, Iqra, adorned in elegant black attire, shared captivating snapshots of their New Year celebrations, offering followers a glimpse into the joyous affair that included fellow YouTube sensations Ducky Bhai and Aroob Jatoi.
On another front, Lollywood heartthrob Junaid Khan marked the beginning of 2024 abroad, participating in a memorable event where he crossed paths with Bollywood actress and 'Gaddar' star Ameesha Patel. The Bollywood diva graced the occasion with a mesmerizing performance, adding a touch of glamour to Junaid's New Year festivities.
Meanwhile, actor Osman Khalid Butt chose to ring in the new year with a meaningful celebration, sharing insights into his New Year's Eve revelry along with a poignant message. His heartfelt toast encouraged silencing inner doubts, standing up for what is right, and embracing a life of fearless love. Osman's post resonated with determination and resilience, inspiring his followers to confront challenges with unwavering courage.
Jindo star Humaima Malick shared a heartfelt moment on Instagram, posting a photo with her brother, actor Feroze Khan. She expressed her wishes for happiness and peace in the coming year, urging everyone to become better humans.
Urwa Hocane had the cutest wish saying "woh apni khoobi e qismet pey kyun na naaz karay” Alhumdulillah, Bismillah and a very #HappyNewYear to all of you! Praying for Peace, Kindness, Tolerance, Light & Love!#2024"
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 309 for buying and 313 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
Gold rate in Pakistan today on first day of the year stands at Rs219,200 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal.
As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,066 on Monday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Karachi
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Quetta
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Attock
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Multan
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
