Here's how Lollywood stars celebrated New Year

As the clock struck midnight, signalling the transition into a new year, and skies were ablaze with celebratory fireworks, celebrities worldwide took to their social media platforms to share reflections on the past year and articulate their hopes and aspirations for the year ahead.

Among the glittering stars ushering in the new year, newlyweds Iqra Kanwal and Areeb Pervaiz embraced the vibrant spirit of Dubai, creating unforgettable moments together. Against the dazzling backdrop of the city, Iqra, adorned in elegant black attire, shared captivating snapshots of their New Year celebrations, offering followers a glimpse into the joyous affair that included fellow YouTube sensations Ducky Bhai and Aroob Jatoi.

On another front, Lollywood heartthrob Junaid Khan marked the beginning of 2024 abroad, participating in a memorable event where he crossed paths with Bollywood actress and 'Gaddar' star Ameesha Patel. The Bollywood diva graced the occasion with a mesmerizing performance, adding a touch of glamour to Junaid's New Year festivities.

Meanwhile, actor Osman Khalid Butt chose to ring in the new year with a meaningful celebration, sharing insights into his New Year's Eve revelry along with a poignant message. His heartfelt toast encouraged silencing inner doubts, standing up for what is right, and embracing a life of fearless love. Osman's post resonated with determination and resilience, inspiring his followers to confront challenges with unwavering courage.

Jindo star Humaima Malick shared a heartfelt moment on Instagram, posting a photo with her brother, actor Feroze Khan. She expressed her wishes for happiness and peace in the coming year, urging everyone to become better humans.

Urwa Hocane had the cutest wish saying "woh apni khoobi e qismet pey kyun na naaz karay” Alhumdulillah, Bismillah and a very #HappyNewYear to all of you! Praying for Peace, Kindness, Tolerance, Light & Love!#2024"