Pakistani celebs wish fans a happy New Year

As the clock strikes midnight on January 1st, 2024, we embark on a new year filled with a kaleidoscope of memories – some joyous, some poignant. Globally, New Year's Eve is a spectacle of vitality, with parties, well-wishes, and prayers extending into the early hours of January 1st. The world collectively embraces the new year's dawn with optimism and aspirations, exchanging gifts and spreading cheer among friends.

Notably, this year, our very own celebs are adding a heartfelt touch to the celebrations by dedicating prayers to their Palestinian brothers and sisters, making the start of 2024 resonate with hope and solidarity.