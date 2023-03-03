How to apply for China Work Visa; Eligibility, documents and details applicants must know

BEIJING - China is a great country when it comes to economic prosperity and it has pulled millions of people out of poverty trap. The economic framework of the country also offers opportunities to overseas workers who want to relocate.

If you are also looking for countries to work in, China must be on your list and in this guide we will guide you about getting the work visa of the country. First of all, it must be mentioned that foreigners will need a Z or a China work visa for work purposes.

China Work Visa

A work visa for China is a must for doing any kind of job in the country. It is also called a Z visa.

Eligibility

All those candidates who get a job offer or have a work permit in China are eligible to apply for a work visa. For age, all applicants must be 18 to 60 years old.

The following conditions need to be met for the China work visa:

All candidates must be in good health

All candidates must have a clear criminal record

All candidates must have a valid job offer in China

All candidates must have valid travel documents

All candidates must have relevant skills and experience for the specific position

Required documents for China Work Visa

The following documents are needed to apply for the work visa of China:

A valid passport

A typewritten completed application form

Passport size photographs

TEFL/TESOL certificate authorized by the Chinese embassy or consulate (applicable only for teaching positions)

Registration Certificate from foreign countries for the Resident Representative Offices of Enterprises. Chinese authorities of industrial and commercial administration issues the certificate

The Chinese government authorities for Cultural Affairs will issue the approval document for commercial performance, so you must keep that document with you.

Medical examination report from an authorized hospital

Reference letter

Record about criminal history

Foreigners Work Permit notification letter will also be needed and you van get it if your employer submits the following documents to the labor bureau:

Diploma or degree (legalized and authenticated)

Evidence of at least two years of work experience in the relevant field

Resume

Application form for work permit

Employment history verification

Verified educational and professional certificates

Job contract copy

Records of Physical examination

Category of China Work Permit

There are multiple categories of work permit for China and the qualification and skills of foreign candidates will decide which category best suits them. Following are some of the categories though most of the workers fall in category B and C:

Class A: High-Level Experts: This is for those candidates who have won an international award or are well-established entrepreneurs or were chosen under the Youth Talent Project or have been identified by China’s talent plan or have taken a scarce, government-encouraged job.

Class B: Professionals: The candidates who hold a bachelor’s degree or who have at least two years of work experience or who have master’s degree from a mainland China university or who have master’s degree from one of the top 100 universities in the world fall in this category.

It is to be kept in mind that foreign language teachers must have a bachelor’s degree and at least 2 years of work experience for the work visa. In addition, the applicants must be a native speaker of the language they are teaching, Youthpop reported.

Class C: Lower-Skilled Workers: The candidates who travel to China for seasonal employment or travel to China for an internship under a government agreement or are domestic helpers of Class A employees fall in this category.

Points-Based Qualification

There is an alternate system for China Work Visa and you can also qualify through the following points system:

Class A: 86 points and above

Class B: 60 to 85 points

Class C: 59 points and below

Duration of stay

Foreigners are allowed to stay for up to 30 days. After that, they must apply for a temporary residence permit that will be valid for the duration of their job contract, which is 90 days and a maximum of 5 years. We can therefor say that the duration of stay could be 5 years.

Processing time

The processing time varies depending on multiple factors.

How to apply for China Work Visa

First of all, the applicant must secure a job in China after which his/her employer will apply for a Foreigner’s Work Permit notification letter. In this regard, documents need to be submitted to the local Labor Bureau which will process the case in 3 to 4 weeks. This letter indicates whether the applicant is eligible to work in China or not.

After the notification letter is received, rest of the required and necessary documents should be collected to apply for the China work visa.

Now comes the most important part wherein foreigners should apply for a visa at any local visa office, consulate/Chinese embassy.

Foreigners must also pay the application fees. The cost of the fee varies and depends on your country and the number of entries one desires.

After you submit the application for visa, the next step is to wait for evaluation and decision on your application. In case you receive the visa, you are ready to take your trip to China but keep in mind that you will need to make a temporary registration with the police near your residence within the first 24 hours of your arrival in China. However, if your stay is in any hotel, then they will make the registration themselves.

Another important step is that you will need the medical verification as soon as possible after you enter the country. However, if you already have a translated medical checkup from another country then you are not required to get another medical checkup.

The final step in this regard is that your notification letter will become a work permit after processing and you are all set to apply for a work visa.

Now for the work visa, you will submit all the necessary documents. After acquiring a work permit, visit the Public Security Bureau Exit and Entry Administration within 30 days of arrival in China and apply for a residence permit.

It is to be kept in mind that one should thoroughly access himself/herself in terms of point based system or category A, B and C mentioned above before applying to save time and money.