Immigration

Thailand goes back to 30-day period for visa free arrivals

Web Desk 01:28 PM | 4 Apr, 2023
Source: Photo by icon0.com

PATTAYA - Authorities in Thailand have announced going back to its original 30-day period for visa waiver arrivals, after it was rumoured that the government was considering to keep the 45-Day Visa exemption stamp.

The government extended its original period to a 45-day visa exemption for several nationalities back on October 1, 2022, to shore up its economic reserves; however, the government is now sticking with 30-day visa-free entry for most nationalities.

As of now, all those who are eligible to enter Thailand without obtaining a visa for a period of up to 30 days will continue to be able to extend their entry stamp for an additional 30 days.

This means that foreigners can stay in the country for up to  60 days without having to undergo visa procedures.

Moreover, the duration can be extended to 90 days for those who enter the country for 30 days without a visa and then apply for a 60-day e-visa prior to their arrival instead of going to a local immigration office, thus bypassing the bureaucracy involved in the process.

It must be kept in mind that the above mentioned ease is not for those who cannot enter Thailand without obtaining a visa beforehand.

Foreigners who are not on the visa exemption list or those who are not eligible for Thai visa on arrival must apply for a Tourist Visa when planning to reach the country for tourism purposes for which they have to submit all the necessary documents including photographs and tickets.

Thailand is a top tourism destination when it comes to spots for holiday goers and globetrotters. The country received 11.15 million foreign visitors in 2022, up from about 428,000 the previous year when pandemic-related travel restrictions were in place.

The 2022 figures were above the estimates of the government confirming that the country is loved by all those wishing to explore its distinct culture, cuisines, history and night life.

