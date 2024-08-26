PIA cracks down against in-flight photography: Here's what to avoid

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is cracking down on passengers capturing selfies and filming videos during flights.
The airline is now making frequent announcements to remind passengers that taking photos or videos is strictly banned, in line with Pakistan’s aviation rules and global standards.
The no-photo rule is especially enforced during critical moments like takeoff and landing, where distractions can jeopardize passenger safety.
The national carrier of the country has said the move is about keeping everyone safe and protecting passenger privacy by stopping unauthorized filming.
By tightening up on this rule, PIA is aiming to keep everyone focused on safety and avoid any potential problems that could arise from photography.
A spokesperson for the airline stated that the ban aligns with international aviation standards and is part of their dedication to providing a safe and comfortable journey for all. The airline is also stepping up staff training to ensure this rule is strictly followed.
Interestingly, the airline cites safety concerns as the reason behind the no-photography rule, the announcement comes days after a video showing the condition of one of the carrier's aircraft went viral on the internet.
In the video posted to Instagram, a passenger named Ali Khan records the aircraft's worsened condition and questions the airline's safety.
The video shows a broken seat handle, an overhead bin held together by duct tape, and the condition of the aircraft which could hardly provide anyone with a pleasant flying experience.
Even in the video captioned: “Would you fly on this route? the passenger was warned by the cabin crew that video recording is strictly prohibited.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 26, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
