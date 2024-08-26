Search

Fact CheckPakistan

Fact-check: Did NACTA, interior ministry issue terrorism alerts against PTI student leaders?

Web Desk
09:40 PM | 26 Aug, 2024
Fact-check: Did NACTA, interior ministry issue terrorism alerts against PTI student leaders?
Source: File photo

After a press conference on August 8 by members of the opposition party's student wing, two notifications began circulating online — one supposedly from the Interior Ministry and another from the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) — accusing the PTI student leaders of terrorism.

These claims are false. The notifications are fabricated.

On August 8, members of the Insaf Student Federation, the student wing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), held a press conference announcing a student movement aimed at addressing inflation, restoring fundamental rights, and advocating for the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan from jail.

On the same day, two alleged notifications began circulating on social media.

One, supposedly from NACTA, dated August 8, was titled "Threat Alert." It claimed: "Some miscreants of PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) are mobilizing their youth leadership to create law and order issues using students as a front." The purported notification further alleged that the student movement was being funded by "hostile intelligence agencies."

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:03 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

How to apply for loan under 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' scheme?

09:40 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Fact-check: Did NACTA, interior ministry issue terrorism alerts ...

06:23 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

‘Dengue-killer’ fish released into Lahore zoo’s lake

05:37 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

21 terrorists killed, 14 soldiers martyred as various attacks foiled ...

05:24 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Lahore court drops charges against accused in fake news case linked ...

04:35 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Lahore to Islamabad motorway M2 toll tax increased by up to Rs19 per ...

Most viewed

11:49 AM | 24 Aug, 2024

Fact Check: Has Natasha Danish secured relief after killing two ...

12:40 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

School holiday announced in Rawalpindi on August 26 for Chehlum of ...

09:08 AM | 26 Aug, 2024

Balochistan Bleeding: Assistant Commissioner injured as multiple ...

02:41 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

PML-N MPA Rana Afzal Hussain dies of heart attack

10:38 AM | 25 Aug, 2024

Rawalpindi-bound bus crashes near Kahuta, leaving 29 dead, one Injured

09:29 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Modi's plane enters Pakistani airspace

Advertisement

Latest

10:42 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Revised schedule issued for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matches in UAE

Gold & Silver

02:23 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 26 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 26, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.1
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.41 367.71
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 189.83
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.2 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: