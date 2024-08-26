Fact-check: Did NACTA, interior ministry issue terrorism alerts against PTI student leaders?

After a press conference on August 8 by members of the opposition party's student wing, two notifications began circulating online — one supposedly from the Interior Ministry and another from the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) — accusing the PTI student leaders of terrorism.

These claims are false. The notifications are fabricated.

On August 8, members of the Insaf Student Federation, the student wing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), held a press conference announcing a student movement aimed at addressing inflation, restoring fundamental rights, and advocating for the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan from jail.

On the same day, two alleged notifications began circulating on social media.

One, supposedly from NACTA, dated August 8, was titled "Threat Alert." It claimed: "Some miscreants of PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) are mobilizing their youth leadership to create law and order issues using students as a front." The purported notification further alleged that the student movement was being funded by "hostile intelligence agencies."