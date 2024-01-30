Punjab signs MoU for sending manpower to Canada: Details inside

VANCOUVER- The government of Punjab formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Canada to send manpower to the country.

A ceremony in this regard was organized at the Consulate General in Vancouver which was attended by provincial ministers, S. M. Tanveer, and Bushra Rahman as well as by Consul General Jahanzeb Khan.

The Pakistan Western Canada Trade Association had formally requested the Punjab government to provide manpower to meet the workforce needs in various Canadian provinces.

In response to the request, the MoU was signed which was hailed by caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi who opined that it would usher in a new era of economic development.

In addition to the labor agreement, the Punjab government and the Pakistan Western Canada Trade Association have mutually agreed to collaborate on initiatives promoting religious and educational tourism, as both countries would reap the benefits.

The MoU was signed after the caretaker Punjab government approved dispatching the manpower to Canada; a three-member ministerial delegation from the Punjab government visited Vancouver to finalize the terms of the MoU.

Commenting on the agreement, Caretaker Information Minister Punjab, Aamir Mir said the agreement is expected to boost bilateral trade, investment, and tourism between Punjab and Canada, heralding a new era of cooperation and economic synergy.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister SM Tanvir stated that the MOU aims to promote economic ties between Punjab, and British Columbia & Alberta provinces.

It is to be highlighted that the government has not clarified the number of workers to be sent to Canada and the professionals who would be selected. It is expected that the complete details in this regard will be announced soon.