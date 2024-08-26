Search

Immigration

Airline mistakenly sells first-class tickets at massive discount: Here's what happened next

Web Desk
09:29 PM | 26 Aug, 2024
Airline mistakenly sells first-class tickets at massive discount: Here's what happened next

CANBERRA - An Australian airline became the passenger's favorite for a short period of time when it offered a massive discount for first-class passengers.

The website of Qantas displayed flights between Australia and the US at a whopping discount of 85% for first-class passengers on Thursday, letting around 300 passengers book their tickets.

After realizing that the blunder had been committed, the airline announced to honour what it offered though a coding error led to that discount.

The airline has now announced that it will refund or downgrade passengers who were sold first-class flights at a huge discount because of the coding error.

"Unfortunately, this is a case where the fare was actually too good to be true," a spokesperson for the Australian airline said.

Qantas has stated that it will switch passengers who purchased the tickets into business class - one step down from first class - at no additional cost.

As far as the discount is concerned, the 'lucky' passengers have paid a few thousand Australian dollars for tickets that are meant to cost more than AUD20,000. 

The airline's terms and conditions imply that if there is an error or mistake that is reasonably obvious in the fare price, the airline is allowed to cancel the booking and offer a full refund; however, Qantas decided to honor what was offered mistakenly.

"As a gesture of goodwill, we’re rebooking customers in business class at no additional cost. Customers also have the option of a full refund," Qantas said in a statement.

A passenger traveling business class would still be paying 65% less than usual for their ticket, the airline said.

This isn't the first instance of an airline accidentally offering discounted fares. Back in 2019, Cathay Pacific mistakenly sold $16,000 business-class seats for just $675. Ultimately, the airline decided to honor the tickets for those fortunate passengers; however, sometimes, the carriers refuse to honor the tickets sold due to an error at a discounted price.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

09:29 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Airline mistakenly sells first-class tickets at massive discount: ...

09:17 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

PIA cracks down against in-flight photography: Here's what to avoid

07:38 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Canada to reduce number of temporary foreign workers, confirms ...

07:19 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Iran issues over 58,000 visas to Pakistani pilgrims for Arbaeen

10:52 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Canada pauses funding Afghan migrants residing in Pakistan

10:28 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Swedish minister advocates cutting back on number of immigrants

Immigration

10:08 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Biden's fresh program for immigrants challenged by multiple states: ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:42 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Revised schedule issued for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matches in UAE

Gold & Silver

02:23 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 26 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 26, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.1
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.41 367.71
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 189.83
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.2 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: