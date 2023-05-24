95-year-old woman tasered by police passes away in Australia

NEW SOUTH WALES - A 95-year-old woman who was tasered by police at an Australian nursing home, igniting a public outcry, has passed away.
Police were called to a report of Clare Nowland roaming about the house with a steak knife last Wednesday at 4:00 a.m. Clare Nowland was taken to the hospital in severe condition.
She passed away "surrounded by family and loved ones," according to New South Wales Police (NSW).
Assault charges have been brought against the officer who Tasered Mrs. Nowland.
The 33-year-old senior policeman will appear in court in early July on allegations of recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and common assault.
He remains on paid leave while the investigation is ongoing.
KARACHI – As the economic uncertainty looms, the Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency moved by 0.02 percent during the opening hours. PKR was being traded at 287.20 or Rs0.05 lower.
Earlier this week, the dilapidated rupee faced back-to-back blows for the fifth successive session.
As Sharif-led government is struggling with high import payments, low foreign exchange reserves, and political uncertainty, the overall value of the Pakistani rupee depreciated massively against the greenback in recent times.
Experts flagged high demand and low supply of dollars in the Pakistani economy which is causing huge depreciation.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
