95-year-old woman tasered by police passes away in Australia

Web Desk 11:26 PM | 24 May, 2023
Source: NSW Police

NEW SOUTH WALES - A 95-year-old woman who was tasered by police at an Australian nursing home, igniting a public outcry, has passed away.

Police were called to a report of Clare Nowland roaming about the house with a steak knife last Wednesday at 4:00 a.m. Clare Nowland was taken to the hospital in severe condition.

She passed away "surrounded by family and loved ones," according to New South Wales Police (NSW).

Assault charges have been brought against the officer who Tasered Mrs. Nowland.

The 33-year-old senior policeman will appear in court in early July on allegations of recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and common assault.

He remains on paid leave while the investigation is ongoing.

