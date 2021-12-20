World Economic Forum defers Davos meeting 2022 over Omicron outbreak
Share
GENEVA – The World Economic Forum will defer its Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in the light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak.
The Annual Meeting was scheduled to take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland between 17-21 January, 2022. It is now planned for early summer.
Participants will instead join a headline series of State of the World sessions bringing together global leaders online to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.
Current pandemic conditions make it extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting. Preparations have been guided by expert advice and have benefited from the close collaboration of the Swiss government at all levels.
Despite the meeting’s stringent health protocols, the transmissibility of Omicron and its impact on travel and mobility have made deferral necessary.
The health and safety of everyone involved in physical meetings – participants, collaborators and the host community – have always been the Forum’s priority.
“The deferral of the Annual Meeting will not prevent progress through continued digital convening of leaders from business, government and civil society,” said Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum. “Public-private cooperation has moved forward throughout the pandemic and that will continue apace. We look forward to bringing global leaders together in person soon.”
WEF 2020: PM Imran returns Pakistan after ... 04:25 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan returned home Friday after concluding his three-day official visit to ...
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
- Shoaib Malik’s nephew Huraira smashes a place in cricket record ...08:04 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- World Economic Forum defers Davos meeting 2022 over Omicron outbreak07:29 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
-
- Pakistani cricketer Yasir Shah booked in girl's rape case06:29 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
-
- Mariam Ansari looks stunning on her Mayun ceremony05:22 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Kanwar Arsalan celebrates Fatima Effendi's birthday in Dubai04:30 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Hania Aamir's new dance video goes viral04:00 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
-
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021