Celebs lament police assault on PTI supporter amid clashes over Imran Khan’s arrest

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan was held on Tuesday, and the arrest further deteriorated the ongoing political crisis and sparked clashes between supporters of the former ruling party and law enforcers across Pakistan.

Amid confrontations between PTI supporters and anti-riots forces, several female workers also hit the streets and even dared Punjab police personnel, who used baton charge, water and cannons, and even tear gas to dispel charged members.

One such disgraceful sight was captured on a camera and the clip soon went viral on social media. The video filmed chaotic scenes near Shaheed Major Aziz Bhatti Road in Lahore cantonment, where a woman was seen daring the cops and attempting to break into the sensitive area.

The woman was however meted out with physical assault as one of the policeman can be seen dragging her holding from the collar that infuriated a large number of protesters.

As the clip went viral, it drew condemnation from showbiz celebrities including Zara Noor Abbas and Ushna Shah and human rights activists.

The treatment meted out to female workers was also lambasted by a number of party leaders who linked the bold treatment to ‘fascism’.