Celebs lament police assault on PTI supporter amid clashes over Imran Khan’s arrest

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan was held on Tuesday, and the arrest further deteriorated the ongoing political crisis and sparked clashes between supporters of the former ruling party and law enforcers across Pakistan.
Amid confrontations between PTI supporters and anti-riots forces, several female workers also hit the streets and even dared Punjab police personnel, who used baton charge, water and cannons, and even tear gas to dispel charged members.
One such disgraceful sight was captured on a camera and the clip soon went viral on social media. The video filmed chaotic scenes near Shaheed Major Aziz Bhatti Road in Lahore cantonment, where a woman was seen daring the cops and attempting to break into the sensitive area.
The woman was however meted out with physical assault as one of the policeman can be seen dragging her holding from the collar that infuriated a large number of protesters.
As the clip went viral, it drew condemnation from showbiz celebrities including Zara Noor Abbas and Ushna Shah and human rights activists.
The treatment meted out to female workers was also lambasted by a number of party leaders who linked the bold treatment to ‘fascism’.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|296
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|193.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 239,800 on Wednesday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
