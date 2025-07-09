Kareena Kapoor sets Social Media ablaze with Nude Monokini Beach Look

MUMBAI – Bollywood babe Kareena Kapoor still leads as style icon and trendsetter, even at age of 44 and KKKG star now took social media by storm after sharing series of beachside snaps in nude-shade monokini, getting all attention from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

In her new pictures, Kapoor can be seen enjoying serene day at the beach, soaking up sun in effortless style. Dressed in chic nude monokini featuring black asymmetrical lines, paired with pink flip-flops. What made her look even more was no makeup, loose hair, and an aura of confidence that captivated fans.

“Learn how to be effortless on the beach from me, darling,” Kareena said, as she flaunted her signature blend of sass and sophistication. The post instantly went viral, with fans flooding the comments with admiration, calling her “timeless,” “iconic,” and “an inspiration.”

Kareena has successfully balanced glamour roles with intense performances in films like Chameli, Udta Punjab, and Heroine. She married actor Saif Ali Khan and is mother of two sons Taimur and Jehangir.