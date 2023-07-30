American tourist describes Pakistan trip 'most surprising one of her life'

Lexie Alford, the youngest American tourist who has travelled to all 196 countries of the world, has described her trip to Pakistan as an "honor."

The Guinness World Record holder released a list of 5 countries that surprised her and where she would like to visit again blindfolded. Among those countries, Pakistan made to the top of the list.

Lexie described her trip to Pakistan as the most surprising one of her life and said that Pakistan's hospitality and exquisite natural beauty was way more beautiful than her expectations.

She described the Fairy Meadows of Nanga Parbat near Gilgit-Baltistan as the most peaceful and beautiful place in the world.

Taking to Instagram, Lexie wrote, "This trip to Pakistan was such an honor to be apart of and it represents so many of my beliefs about the world. There is power in positive tourism."

"When people travel to countries that have been portrayed negatively in the media, it begins to break down the barriers created between us," she added.

"It’s hard to be close minded when you get the opportunity to meet real people and experience the beauty of these lesser known places for yourself," Lexei concluded.