Mahira Khan shares her skincare routine

How does Lollywood's reigning queen Mahira Khan look so charming and young all the time? While millions of people resort to expensive surgeries and skincare routines, the Raees diva has a simple and affordable trick up her sleeve.

The Humsafar famed actress doesn't have a rigorous beauty regime rather she follows a simple routine to keep her skin fresh.

The Bin Roye diva revealed that she wasn't allowed to go to beauty salons and this helped her turn to natural remedies. The actress revealed that she opts for a make-up free face off screen, and even if she wears make-up, it is subtle.

But good makeup comes from good skin. For this, the Superstar actress uses ice cubes on her face before applying makeup. Khan uses this trick before make-up to keep her skin fresh.

The Bol diva also uses a mixture of pure honey and lemon on her skin.

Ice bath, a process of putting ice cubes and cold water in a bowl and immersing face in it for a few seconds, is one of the most effective and affordable skincare regimes that Khan uses.

Apart from her ethereal beauty, Khan is a talented actress who recently made records with Bilal Lashari's blockbuster, The Legend of Maula Jatt. She will next be seen in Neelofar.