Faryal Makhdoom and Adnan Zafar live their 'Ken and Barbie moment'

Noor Fatima 11:27 PM | 30 Jul, 2023
Faryal Makhdoom and Adnan Zafar live their 'Ken and Barbie moment'
Source: Adnan Zafar/Faryal Makhdoom (Instagram)

The Barbie fever isn't going anywhere soon! While Greta Gerwig's box-office hit, Barbie, has helped millions of people reminiscence childhood memories, many of them are living their Barbie moment as well. 

Among these crazy fans are Pakistani social media influencer and makeup mogul Adnan Zafar who also goes by the name "Ken Doll" and British makeup mogul Faryal Makhdoom. The duo, living out their Ken and Barbie moment, shared a reel on Instagram to channel their dreams of being in the pink Dream world.

Flaunting their almost identical selves with Barbie and Ken, Makhdoom and Zafar didn't have to use AI to live our their dream.

Serving looks, the Ken and Barbie of brown ethnicity looked radiating as they live their "Dubai Dream."

Social media users, including actress Aiman Khan and Mathira, left wholesome comments for the duo.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

