Amir Khan apologises to Faryal Makhdoom, claims to be 'provoked' by women sliding into his DMs

In a stunning revelation, the renowned British boxing icon, Amir Khan, took to his social media platform to issue a heartfelt public apology to his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, amidst swirling rumors of their separation after a decade of marriage. Khan openly admitted to his wrongdoing and expressed genuine remorse for any pain he may have caused.

Offering an explanation for his actions, Khan revealed that his infidelity was a result of women initiating contact with him through direct messages on various social media platforms. While he didn't provide explicit details about these interactions, he hinted that he felt "provoked" into making regrettable choices.

On Friday, he conveyed his apology through his Instagram Stories, stating, "I spoke to The Sun and yes, I put my hands up. I did wrong and apologize to Faryal Makhdoom. She's not the one to blame. I thank her for the help she gave me. I also want to apologize to those who I may have hurt. I made a mistake, and I was provoked when they slipped into my DMs."

Despite Khan's public apology, the media has been abuzz with reports of the couple's separation. Faryal Makhdoom also took to her own Instagram Stories, sharing the sentiment, "Fall in love with someone who doesn't make you think love is hard."

According to the Daily Mail, Khan and Makhdoom are currently living apart, dividing their time between their homes in Dubai and Britain while Faryal contemplates whether she wants to end their ten-year marriage. As of now, the couple has not filed for divorce, but sources close to them reveal that Makhdoom is going through a challenging period, focusing on her role as a mother to their three children

Khan's tumultuous marriage to the mother of his three children has reportedly been on shaky ground since he engaged with bridal model Sumaira online and eventually asked her to send explicit pictures. The athlete has acknowledged his mistakes, admitting that he tends to make poor choices when feeling bored. "Maybe I do need help to stop me from messaging other women," he confessed.

Khan claims that he is open to seeking therapy to address these issues, recognising the importance of mental health support. He believes that seeking help can make a significant difference and is willing to consider it seriously.