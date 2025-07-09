Uae Clears Air On Reports Of Lifetime Golden Visa For All

Indian media reported about UAE offering lifetime Golden Visa to certain nationalities and amid viral buzz, Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) confirmed that no such policy exists. Officials said all Golden Visa applications are processed solely through official UAE government channels, and no external entities are authorized to handle or approve them. The ICP advises the public to rely only on official sources for accurate information.

ICP clarified that no such visa category exists under current UAE laws. The authority urged the public to disregard unverified information circulating in local and international media, as well as on various websites and social platforms.

“All Golden Visa applications are strictly processed through official government platforms within the UAE,” the ICP said. “No internal or external agency is authorized to handle or approve such applications on behalf of the government.”

The statement came in response to a misleading press release shared on Monday, July 7, which was picked up by several Indian media outlets and some UAE-based organizations. The ICP has not named the source of the release but confirmed that legal action will be taken against those responsible for spreading false information.

Reiterating its commitment to transparency, the ICP stressed that all residency-related services and updates are available exclusively through its official digital channels — including the ICP website and smart application. The authority also warned the public against falling prey to scams or unauthorized offers that promise quick or guaranteed immigration outcomes.

“The categories and requirements for Golden Residency are clearly defined by UAE laws, ministerial decisions, and regulations,” the ICP noted. “Individuals wishing to learn more should consult only official sources.”