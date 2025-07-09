Woman Killed, children injured as terrorists use Drones in Bannu Twin Attacks

PESHAWAR – A woman lost life and three children suffered injuries in twin quadcopter attacks carried out by terrorists in Bannu district.

KP police said the first attack took place when an explosive loaded drone struck, claiming the life of a woman and injuring three children and two of whom were her own. The victims were immediately shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Another similar attack targeted Maryan police station. Militants used drone to damage building’s rooftop solar panels. Fortunately, no police personnel were harmed in the strike. This marks the third such assault on the same police station in recent months.

Security forces have launched a search operation in the area to apprehend those involved.

The attacks come amid a noticeable surge in militant violence across KP and Balochistan, particularly following the breakdown of a ceasefire between the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the federal government in November 2022.

Pakistani officials blamed TTP for orchestrating drone-style attacks, including previous incidents in Mardan and North Waziristan that left several civilians, including children, dead.

As drone warfare becomes an increasingly common tool for militant groups in the region, security agencies are being urged to bolster surveillance and defense mechanisms, particularly in high-risk districts like Bannu.